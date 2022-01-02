West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,925.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,801.52. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

