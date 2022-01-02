Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ YTRA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,465. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.