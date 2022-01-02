Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $276.22 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day moving average of $248.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

