Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. ABM Industries reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

