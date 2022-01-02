Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 372,593 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $114.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

