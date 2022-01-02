Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 6,702 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up about 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 56.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.