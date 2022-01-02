Splinterlands Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.58 or 0.07918639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,215.04 or 0.99925508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.