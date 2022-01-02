Halving Coin (HALV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.58 or 0.07918639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,215.04 or 0.99925508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007686 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.