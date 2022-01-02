Gratus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $355.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

