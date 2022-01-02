Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,171,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CME Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 34,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.51 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

