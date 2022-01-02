Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,824 shares of company stock worth $219,926,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion and a PE ratio of -13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.