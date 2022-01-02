Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 3.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $31,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.