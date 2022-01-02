AIA Group Ltd Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $360,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $651.97 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $718.55.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.20.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

