Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Holdings Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Redfin worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Redfin by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 259,334 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $459,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,746. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

