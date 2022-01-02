Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,654 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 959,336 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,520.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 526,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.00 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

