Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

