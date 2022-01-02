Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 10,406 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 147,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 197,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 60.0% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 268,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,084,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 226,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $93.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

