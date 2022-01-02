Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 4,935 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 2.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $44,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $358.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.42. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.