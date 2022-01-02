Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $219.60 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

