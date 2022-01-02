Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 649.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 117,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.