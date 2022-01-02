Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $359.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

