$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to post $11.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $43.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of GAMB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 39,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,331. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

