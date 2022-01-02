$188.65 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report sales of $188.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the lowest is $187.30 million. Unifi posted sales of $162.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $757.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 72.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 116,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 188.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 99,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 625.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.88.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.