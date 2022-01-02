Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.