International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 98,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 624,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.