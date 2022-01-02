Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $216.71 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

