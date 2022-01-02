SPC Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

