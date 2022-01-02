Welch Group LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Amundi bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of EW opened at $129.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

