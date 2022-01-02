Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $176,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

