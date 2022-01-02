First National Trust Co Purchases 16,106 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

