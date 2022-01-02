First National Trust Co Purchases 7,618 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 311,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,629,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

