SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.48 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

