Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $4.67 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,234 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $33.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

