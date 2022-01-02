Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Makes New $304,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

DFAX opened at $26.11 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11.

