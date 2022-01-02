Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $4.67 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,234 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

