West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for approximately 0.7% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

