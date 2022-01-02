Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

