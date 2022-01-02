PFG Advisors Acquires 20,797 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,132 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,878,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.