PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $43,872,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $21,750,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,135 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $4,208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.