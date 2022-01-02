Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 0.9% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.41 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.