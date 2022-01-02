1,000 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $218.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,966 shares of company stock valued at $68,275,076. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

