Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 17,247 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 7.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

