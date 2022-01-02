O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

