Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Cut by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,267 shares of company stock valued at $32,946,892. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS stock opened at $321.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.30 and a 200-day moving average of $278.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

