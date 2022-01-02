O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $381.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of -88.67, a PEG ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.54.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

