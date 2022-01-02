Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

