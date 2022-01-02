DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $437.24 million and $1.72 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00294561 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003571 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

