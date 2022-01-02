Precision Optics (PEYE) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS: PEYE) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Precision Optics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million -$100,000.00 -47.99 Precision Optics Competitors $1.02 billion $96.88 million 18.99

Precision Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ competitors have a beta of 18.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Precision Optics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 235 968 1801 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Precision Optics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Precision Optics Competitors -280.91% -21.30% -14.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precision Optics competitors beat Precision Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

