$LONDON Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $788,283.69 and approximately $756.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, $LONDON has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.23 or 0.07904931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00075546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,205.67 or 1.00116638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007723 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

