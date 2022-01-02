Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Position Reduced by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $21,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 441.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 104,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 414,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $71.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.